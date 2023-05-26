Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) volume hits 1.38 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.01% to $5.84. During the day, the stock rose to $5.985 and sunk to $5.78 before settling in for the price of $5.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSBR posted a 52-week range of $4.61-$6.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.45 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 53556 employees. It has generated 2,670,185 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.82 and Pretax Margin of +13.79.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.73%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.17 while generating a return on equity of 13.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.91, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, BSBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., BSBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million was inferior to the volume of 1.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.13% that was lower than 37.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.