Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 25, 2023, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) started slowly as it slid -2.49% to $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.70 and sunk to $0.6231 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNGO posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$4.35.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $291.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $202.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8656, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7286.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.82%, in contrast to 27.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s President and CEO bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 9,639 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 806,474. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for 0.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,415. This particular insider is now the holder of 281,373 in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87.

In the same vein, BNGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bionano Genomics Inc., BNGO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.92 million was better the volume of 7.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0565.

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.85% that was lower than 81.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.