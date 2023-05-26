BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) recent quarterly performance of 1.59% is not showing the real picture

As on May 25, 2023, BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.05% to $10.52. During the day, the stock rose to $10.525 and sunk to $10.51 before settling in for the price of $10.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIOS posted a 52-week range of $9.89-$10.53.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $308.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.19.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.73%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 0.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01.

In the same vein, BIOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BioPlus Acquisition Corp., BIOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.39 million was better the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.01.

Raw Stochastic average of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.52% that was lower than 1.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.