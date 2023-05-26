Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.2622: Right on the Precipice

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -17.14% to $0.07. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0755 and sunk to $0.0594 before settling in for the price of $0.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTOG posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$1.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -68.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2119, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2622.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 17,486 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,655. The stock had 0.02 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -109.71, operating margin was -3149.59 and Pretax Margin of -2777.57.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Bit Origin Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.40%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +32.34 while generating a return on equity of 0.40.

Bit Origin Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.60%.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.10, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.87.

In the same vein, BTOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG)

[Bit Origin Ltd, BTOG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0241.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.79% that was higher than 134.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.