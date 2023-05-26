Search
Caleres Inc. (CAL) 14-day ATR is 0.99: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.68% to $18.51. During the day, the stock rose to $19.56 and sunk to $18.22 before settling in for the price of $20.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAL posted a 52-week range of $19.35-$31.13.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $731.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.31.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.73, operating margin was +7.38 and Pretax Margin of +7.18.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Caleres Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s Chief Sourcing Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 26.00, making the entire transaction reach 130,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,498. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Executive Chair sold 1,280 for 26.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,519. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,236 in total.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.86 while generating a return on equity of 47.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 35.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Caleres Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caleres Inc. (CAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.73, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.55.

In the same vein, CAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.97, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caleres Inc. (CAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Caleres Inc., CAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Caleres Inc. (CAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.86% that was higher than 43.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

