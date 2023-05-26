Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) EPS is poised to hit 2.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.03% to $31.73. During the day, the stock rose to $32.59 and sunk to $31.20 before settling in for the price of $33.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPE posted a 52-week range of $28.91-$64.08.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 54.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 169.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.39.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Callon Petroleum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.84%, in contrast to 86.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 30.25, making the entire transaction reach 302,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 602,824. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 30.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 302,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 592,824 in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.09) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 169.30% and is forecasted to reach 11.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.41, and its Beta score is 2.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.52.

In the same vein, CPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.48, a figure that is expected to reach 2.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

[Callon Petroleum Company, CPE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.21% that was lower than 55.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.