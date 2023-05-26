Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) EPS growth this year is 104.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) flaunted slowness of -0.20% at $4.94, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.10 and sunk to $4.86 before settling in for the price of $4.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $4.91-$9.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.24.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1450 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.67, operating margin was +26.11 and Pretax Margin of +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited industry. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.90%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.08.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.28% that was lower than 54.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.