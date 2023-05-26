Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) last month performance of -1.70% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.50% at $62.92. During the day, the stock rose to $63.77 and sunk to $62.70 before settling in for the price of $63.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCEP posted a 52-week range of $41.80-$66.79.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $457.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $289.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.21.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 32.00% institutional ownership.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.74, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, CCEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.55, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.30% that was lower than 16.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.