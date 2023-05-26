Search
Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) recent quarterly performance of -53.46% is not showing the real picture

As on May 24, 2023, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) started slowly as it slid -4.33% to $3.09. During the day, the stock rose to $3.195 and sunk to $3.04 before settling in for the price of $3.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYH posted a 52-week range of $1.88-$8.01.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $433.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 66000 employees. It has generated 185,015 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 697. The stock had 5.66 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.96, operating margin was +5.96 and Pretax Margin of +2.86.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Community Health Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 02, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 800,000 shares at the rate of 2.94, making the entire transaction reach 2,352,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,059,196. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 200,000 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 600,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,259,196 in total.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, CYH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Community Health Systems Inc., CYH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.61 million was lower the volume of 2.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.46% that was lower than 120.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

