Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Open at price of $0.778: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) set off with pace as it heaved 6.33% to $0.84. During the day, the stock rose to $0.90 and sunk to $0.7701 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNTX posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6072, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0017.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,823 shares at the rate of 0.84, making the entire transaction reach 4,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 159,701. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,606 for 0.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,901. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,878 in total.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in the upcoming year.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, CNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Context Therapeutics Inc., CNTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.38 million was inferior to the volume of 1.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0924.

Raw Stochastic average of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.25% that was higher than 106.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.