Copart Inc. (CPRT) Moves 1.49% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 1.49% at $87.75. During the day, the stock rose to $88.14 and sunk to $85.98 before settling in for the price of $86.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRT posted a 52-week range of $51.10-$89.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 19.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $476.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $427.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.99.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9500 workers. It has generated 368,518 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 114,751. The stock had 6.20 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.31, operating margin was +39.28 and Pretax Margin of +38.30.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. Copart Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.50%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 87.06, making the entire transaction reach 4,353,026 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s Director sold 160,000 for 89.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,283,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +31.14 while generating a return on equity of 26.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Copart Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Copart Inc. (CPRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.70, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.82.

In the same vein, CPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Copart Inc. (CPRT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Copart Inc. (CPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.89% that was higher than 22.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.