Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) went down -2.14% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.14% to $38.34. During the day, the stock rose to $39.225 and sunk to $37.715 before settling in for the price of $39.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $36.91-$77.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 70.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.40.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4099 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.95, operating margin was +66.05 and Pretax Margin of +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.95) by -$1.43. This company achieved a net margin of +39.49 while generating a return on equity of 52.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.30% and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.91, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.36.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.04, a figure that is expected to reach 5.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.11 million was inferior to the volume of 1.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.97% that was lower than 55.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.