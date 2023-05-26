Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) return on Assets touches 19.61: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on May 25, 2023, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.20% to $450.01. During the day, the stock rose to $456.38 and sunk to $441.165 before settling in for the price of $440.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DECK posted a 52-week range of $235.94-$503.48.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 12.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 147.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $463.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $395.25.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4000 workers. It has generated 786,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 112,987. The stock had 11.13 Receivables turnover and 1.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.55, operating margin was +17.90 and Pretax Margin of +17.95.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 102.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s President & CEO sold 35,957 shares at the rate of 400.87, making the entire transaction reach 14,414,083 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,252. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Director sold 2,529 for 406.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,028,190. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,843 in total.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $9.61) by $0.87. This company achieved a net margin of +14.37 while generating a return on equity of 30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.80% and is forecasted to reach 23.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 147.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.38, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.52.

In the same vein, DECK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.46, a figure that is expected to reach 2.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Deckers Outdoor Corporation, DECK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was better the volume of 0.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.54% While, its Average True Range was 13.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.17% that was higher than 23.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.