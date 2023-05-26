Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) EPS is poised to hit 0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 25, 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) started slowly as it slid -0.92% to $9.72. During the day, the stock rose to $9.845 and sunk to $9.62 before settling in for the price of $9.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $9.69-$17.50.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $429.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.73.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6355 employees. It has generated 350,055 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -362. The stock had 6.52 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.18, operating margin was +9.97 and Pretax Margin of -1.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 9.88, making the entire transaction reach 39,525 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,290,994 for 10.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,839,456. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,459,658 in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.52.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.15 million was lower the volume of 2.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.61% that was lower than 40.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.