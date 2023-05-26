DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.42

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.66% to $66.27. During the day, the stock rose to $67.22 and sunk to $65.97 before settling in for the price of $67.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DD posted a 52-week range of $49.52-$78.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $458.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.92.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 23000 workers. It has generated 565,957 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,000. The stock had 4.98 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was +15.53 and Pretax Margin of +11.12.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Controller sold 2,374 shares at the rate of 65.46, making the entire transaction reach 155,402 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,345. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Director sold 450 for 74.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,548. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,115 in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.95) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.47, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39.

In the same vein, DD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

[DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.45% that was lower than 26.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.