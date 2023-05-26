Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $22.45: Right on the Precipice

As on May 25, 2023, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) started slowly as it slid -0.58% to $22.41. During the day, the stock rose to $22.56 and sunk to $22.18 before settling in for the price of $22.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDR posted a 52-week range of $18.58-$26.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $291.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $287.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.45.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 187,542 shares at the rate of 24.94, making the entire transaction reach 4,677,729 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,910,595. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 300,000 for 24.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,399,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,098,137 in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.19.

In the same vein, EDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., EDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.98 million was lower the volume of 2.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.76% that was lower than 35.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.