Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) EPS growth this year is 21.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) started the day on May 25, 2023, remained unchanged at at $16.84. During the day, the stock rose to $16.985 and sunk to $16.625 before settling in for the price of $16.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEN posted a 52-week range of $15.45-$26.83.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -7.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $647.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $610.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2700 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.20, operating margin was +38.83 and Pretax Margin of +24.09.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Gen Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 85.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s President bought 300,000 shares at the rate of 15.79, making the entire transaction reach 4,737,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,160,061. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s CFO sold 1,033 for 21.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,796. This particular insider is now the holder of 235,863 in total.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +40.41 while generating a return on equity of 128.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.94, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.50.

In the same vein, GEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.03% that was higher than 34.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.