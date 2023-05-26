GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) surge 9.45% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -19.13% to $5.79. During the day, the stock rose to $7.35 and sunk to $5.79 before settling in for the price of $7.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GCT posted a 52-week range of $4.14-$62.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $202.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.51.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.32%, in contrast to 25.60% institutional ownership.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.70%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.13.

In the same vein, GCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36.

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

[GigaCloud Technology Inc., GCT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.11% that was higher than 79.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.