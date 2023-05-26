Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is -37.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Trending

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -12.40% at $0.35. During the day, the stock rose to $0.403 and sunk to $0.3405 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GROM posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$23.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5529, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.7192.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$10.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$2.1) by -$8.8. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, GROM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -22.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0479.

Raw Stochastic average of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.11% that was lower than 135.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.89: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.79% to $12.61. During the...
Read more

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) EPS is poised to hit 0.86 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.94% to...
Read more

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) PE Ratio stood at $11.39: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $319.81, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.