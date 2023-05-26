Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) is predicted to post EPS of -0.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 35.43% at $1.26. During the day, the stock rose to $1.28 and sunk to $0.9101 before settling in for the price of $0.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSCS posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$6.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9776, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4083.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12 employees. It has generated 1,198 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -402,355. The stock had 12.39 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -139.73, operating margin was -32765.60 and Pretax Margin of -33592.57.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.54%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -33592.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1308.91.

In the same vein, HSCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.15 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.1348.

Raw Stochastic average of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 202.55% that was lower than 246.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.