Lemonade Inc. (LMND) last month volatility was 7.66%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.36% at $16.07. During the day, the stock rose to $17.01 and sunk to $15.45 before settling in for the price of $16.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $10.28-$32.97.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 154.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.06.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1367 employees. It has generated 140,892 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -148.70 and Pretax Margin of -153.06.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.34%, in contrast to 34.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,945 shares at the rate of 14.94, making the entire transaction reach 29,058 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 270,055. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 663 for 14.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,905. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,322 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.13) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -154.62 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.40% and is forecasted to reach -3.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.71.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.48% that was higher than 76.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.