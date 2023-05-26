Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) plunge -0.88% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News

As on May 25, 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) started slowly as it slid -4.03% to $4.53. During the day, the stock rose to $4.74 and sunk to $4.52 before settling in for the price of $4.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LICY posted a 52-week range of $4.30-$8.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $803.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.69.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.00%, in contrast to 42.30% institutional ownership.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 77.22.

In the same vein, LICY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.47 million was better the volume of 1.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.23% that was higher than 59.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) volume hits 3.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.05% to $7.55. During...
Read more

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) volume hits 1.38 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

NN Inc. (NNBR) 20 Days SMA touch 38.74%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer -
NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) flaunted slowness of -2.87% at $1.69, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.