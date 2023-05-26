Lilium N.V. (LILM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.64M

As on May 25, 2023, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) started slowly as it slid -0.90% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$3.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $426.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7256, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3996.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.55%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.40%.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lilium N.V., LILM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.94 million was better the volume of 2.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.1215.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.95% that was lower than 104.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.