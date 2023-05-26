Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) return on Assets touches 10.92: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) flaunted slowness of -1.09% at $61.60, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $61.99 and sunk to $61.165 before settling in for the price of $62.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMP posted a 52-week range of $44.79-$64.42.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1655 employees. It has generated 2,027,553 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 519,154. The stock had 15.46 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.76, operating margin was +33.59 and Pretax Margin of +25.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. industry. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.39%, in contrast to 52.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director sold 2,892 shares at the rate of 53.43, making the entire transaction reach 154,524 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,095.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.19) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +25.60 while generating a return on equity of 47.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.13, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.03.

In the same vein, MMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.69, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., MMP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.93% that was higher than 24.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.