Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is -2.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 0.54% at $18.50. During the day, the stock rose to $18.565 and sunk to $18.24 before settling in for the price of $18.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFC posted a 52-week range of $14.92-$20.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -27.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.86 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.84 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 40000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 397,375 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +67.35 and Pretax Margin of +55.03.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +45.89 while generating a return on equity of 12.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.63, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.99.

In the same vein, MFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.02 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.03% that was higher than 21.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.