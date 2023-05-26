Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 2.03% at $171.66. During the day, the stock rose to $172.09 and sunk to $167.11 before settling in for the price of $168.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAR posted a 52-week range of $131.01-$183.27.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $169.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $161.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 377000 employees. It has generated 55,101 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,255. The stock had 9.12 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.01, operating margin was +16.72 and Pretax Margin of +14.99.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Lodging Industry. Marriott International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 61.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s EVP & Chf. Customer Officer sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 179.10, making the entire transaction reach 268,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,685. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology sold 700 for 176.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 123,725. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,734 in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.84) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +11.35 while generating a return on equity of 237.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.90% and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.10, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.95.

In the same vein, MAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.46% While, its Average True Range was 4.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.12% that was lower than 26.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.