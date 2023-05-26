Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) 20 Days SMA touch 51.45%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) set off with pace as it heaved 10.99% to $2.12. During the day, the stock rose to $2.35 and sunk to $1.91 before settling in for the price of $1.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MBOT posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$6.33.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7600, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5000.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Microbot Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.98%, in contrast to 21.00% institutional ownership.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.45) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.00%.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43.

In the same vein, MBOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Microbot Medical Inc., MBOT]. Its last 5-days volume of 43.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.5400.

Raw Stochastic average of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 439.19% that was higher than 181.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.