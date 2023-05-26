No matter how cynical the overall market is Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) performance over the last week is recorded 5.78%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) started the day on May 25, 2023, remained unchanged at at $2.93. During the day, the stock rose to $2.975 and sunk to $2.895 before settling in for the price of $2.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENIC posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$3.12.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.38 billion, simultaneously with a float of $496.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2140 employees. It has generated 2,029,193,740 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 580,204,939. The stock had 3.37 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.58, operating margin was +20.64 and Pretax Margin of +40.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $101.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $16.09) by $85.41. This company achieved a net margin of +28.59 while generating a return on equity of 34.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 39.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.80% and is forecasted to reach 292.36 in the upcoming year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.42, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67.

In the same vein, ENIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach 23.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 292.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.60% that was higher than 45.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.