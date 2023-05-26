No matter how cynical the overall market is Proterra Inc. (PTRA) performance over the last week is recorded -3.45%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.20% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.23 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTRA posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$7.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $226.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $251.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3055, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.1712.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1247 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.75, operating margin was -71.39 and Pretax Margin of -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Proterra Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 69.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s President, Powered & Energy sold 9,535 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 14,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 317,476. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,192 for 1.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,925. This particular insider is now the holder of 211,581 in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by -$0.81. This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Proterra Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, PTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Proterra Inc., PTRA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.72 million was inferior to the volume of 2.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.1111.

Raw Stochastic average of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.43% that was lower than 155.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.