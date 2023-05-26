Search
admin
admin

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) 14-day ATR is 1.51: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.10% at $34.40. During the day, the stock rose to $35.60 and sunk to $34.245 before settling in for the price of $36.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVV posted a 52-week range of $32.07-$63.30.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 164.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $241.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.20.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Ovintiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 78.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl sold 70,424 shares at the rate of 46.40, making the entire transaction reach 3,267,674 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 45.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 136,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,403 in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.84) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 164.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.01, and its Beta score is 2.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.10.

In the same vein, OVV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.21% that was lower than 51.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Dynatrace Inc. (DT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.49%

-
Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.43% to $48.94. During the...
Read more

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.05M

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) remained unchanged at $2.40. During the day, the...
Read more

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.91

Shaun Noe -
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) flaunted slowness of -2.78% at $6.29, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

