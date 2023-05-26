Search
Steve Mayer
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) last week performance was 1.59%

As on May 25, 2023, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.81% to $28.74. During the day, the stock rose to $28.79 and sunk to $28.605 before settling in for the price of $28.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMC posted a 52-week range of $21.43-$28.71.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.68 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.66 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.90.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 204035 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.70, operating margin was +4.96 and Pretax Margin of +4.85.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.11 while generating a return on equity of 6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.74, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, HMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.95.

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was better the volume of 1.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.98% that was lower than 18.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

