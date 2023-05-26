Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as IronNet Inc. (IRNT) last week performance was -17.92%

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.15% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2131 and sunk to $0.195 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRNT posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$3.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2980, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6634.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.66, operating margin was -395.18 and Pretax Margin of -407.06.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. IronNet Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.40%, in contrast to 29.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,741 shares at the rate of 0.68, making the entire transaction reach 6,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 920,431. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,716. This particular insider is now the holder of 930,172 in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 7/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -407.27 while generating a return on equity of -5,969.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

IronNet Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IronNet Inc. (IRNT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, IRNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

[IronNet Inc., IRNT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0347.

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.73% that was lower than 149.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.