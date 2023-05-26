Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) last week performance was 0.95%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) set off with pace as it heaved 4.67% to $68.13. During the day, the stock rose to $69.22 and sunk to $67.18 before settling in for the price of $65.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOL posted a 52-week range of $39.53-$67.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.61.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Toll Brothers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 59.94, making the entire transaction reach 299,682 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 131,098. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Director sold 2,980 for 60.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 179,202. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,284 in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.91) by $0.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.90, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.28.

In the same vein, TOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Toll Brothers Inc., TOL]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.39% that was higher than 24.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.