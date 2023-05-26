Progyny Inc. (PGNY) average volume reaches $958.73K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.22% to $37.39. During the day, the stock rose to $38.41 and sunk to $36.39 before settling in for the price of $38.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGNY posted a 52-week range of $25.67-$46.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 74.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -53.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.80.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 393 workers. It has generated 1,967,283 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,895. The stock had 4.20 Receivables turnover and 1.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.26, operating margin was +2.97 and Pretax Margin of +3.11.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Progyny Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director sold 200 shares at the rate of 56.29, making the entire transaction reach 11,258 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 580,656. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 4,608 for 35.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,612. This particular insider is now the holder of 215,924 in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.86 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progyny Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -53.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $86.75, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.10.

In the same vein, PGNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Progyny Inc., PGNY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million was inferior to the volume of 0.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.82% that was lower than 55.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.