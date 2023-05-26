Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Moves -4.10% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 25, 2023, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) started slowly as it slid -4.10% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5262 and sunk to $0.495 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $417.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $288.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $226.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5829, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8622.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 157,344 shares at the rate of 0.55, making the entire transaction reach 86,539 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,456,647. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,342,656 for 0.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 698,181. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,299,303 in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03.

In the same vein, SKLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Skillz Inc., SKLZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.01 million was lower the volume of 7.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0440.

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.83% that was lower than 97.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.