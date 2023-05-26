Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) EPS is poised to hit -0.53 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.71% to $26.29. During the day, the stock rose to $27.89 and sunk to $26.105 before settling in for the price of $28.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNDM posted a 52-week range of $28.02-$75.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 49.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -709.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2600 employees. It has generated 308,160 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,382. The stock had 7.11 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.01, operating margin was -7.71 and Pretax Margin of -11.59.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 104.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 29.47, making the entire transaction reach 294,687 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,205. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 30.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,492. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,550 in total.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.52) by -$1.4. This company achieved a net margin of -11.81 while generating a return on equity of -21.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -709.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25.

In the same vein, TNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

[Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., TNDM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.42% that was higher than 55.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.