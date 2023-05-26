The key reasons why Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is -3.18% away from 52-week high?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.16% at $25.23. During the day, the stock rose to $25.355 and sunk to $24.90 before settling in for the price of $25.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDN posted a 52-week range of $17.83-$26.06.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.23.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1400 employees. It has generated 850,519 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +88.36 and Pretax Margin of +80.02.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. Radian Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s Sr. Exec Vice President sold 7,087 shares at the rate of 25.07, making the entire transaction reach 177,655 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,791. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Sr. Exec Vice President sold 32,525 for 25.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 834,887. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,878 in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.82, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.93.

In the same vein, RDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.11% that was lower than 26.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.