The key reasons why Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is -57.56% away from 52-week high?

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.69% at $3.13. During the day, the stock rose to $3.55 and sunk to $3.10 before settling in for the price of $3.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREE posted a 52-week range of $2.09-$7.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 760 employees. It has generated 708,253 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -77,305. The stock had 7.90 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.59, operating margin was +4.06 and Pretax Margin of -9.84.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.40%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 24,627 shares at the rate of 3.23, making the entire transaction reach 79,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,088. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,553 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,542. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,461 in total.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -10.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, FREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.30% that was higher than 71.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.