Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

The key reasons why Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is -57.56% away from 52-week high?

Trending

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.69% at $3.13. During the day, the stock rose to $3.55 and sunk to $3.10 before settling in for the price of $3.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREE posted a 52-week range of $2.09-$7.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 760 employees. It has generated 708,253 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -77,305. The stock had 7.90 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.59, operating margin was +4.06 and Pretax Margin of -9.84.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.40%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 24,627 shares at the rate of 3.23, making the entire transaction reach 79,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,088. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,553 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,542. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,461 in total.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -10.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, FREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.30% that was higher than 71.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.85

Steve Mayer -
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.95% to $0.36....
Read more

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) volume hits 1.5 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.62%...
Read more

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) volume hits 11.05 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) established initial surge of 3.60% at $14.67, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.