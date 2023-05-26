The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.18 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) set off with pace as it heaved 9.58% to $25.97. During the day, the stock rose to $26.4399 and sunk to $23.73 before settling in for the price of $23.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COCO posted a 52-week range of $7.39-$25.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.39.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 12.71, making the entire transaction reach 101,695 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 186,007. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 12.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 685,252 in total.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3,011.00 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.95.

In the same vein, COCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Vita Coco Company Inc., COCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.77% that was higher than 49.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.