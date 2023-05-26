Search
Sana Meer
The Western Union Company (WU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.33: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

As on May 25, 2023, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) started slowly as it slid -1.27% to $11.64. During the day, the stock rose to $11.82 and sunk to $11.53 before settling in for the price of $11.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $10.07-$18.23.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $374.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $370.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.33.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8900 employees. It has generated 502,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.13, operating margin was +20.19 and Pretax Margin of +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. The Western Union Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 103.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Non-Executive Chairman bought 7,745 shares at the rate of 12.84, making the entire transaction reach 99,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,337.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.81, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 238.75.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Western Union Company, WU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.88 million was lower the volume of 7.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.44% that was lower than 30.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Pinterest Inc. (PINS) performance over the last week is recorded 5.70%

Sana Meer -
Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.34% to $23.74. During the...
Read more

Cactus Inc. (WHD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $599.24K

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.19% to...
Read more

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.10

Steve Mayer -
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) flaunted slowness of -4.46% at $1.07, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

