Sana Meer
Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) went up 0.77% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 0.77% at $485.12. During the day, the stock rose to $489.61 and sunk to $481.70 before settling in for the price of $481.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $337.08-$556.60.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $522.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $470.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 18500 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.62, operating margin was +16.16 and Pretax Margin of +16.10.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 1,255 shares at the rate of 544.69, making the entire transaction reach 683,583 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,491. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Director sold 1,200 for 541.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 649,342. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,632 in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $5.68) by $1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 71.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.60% and is forecasted to reach 27.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.20, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.73.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.01, a figure that is expected to reach 5.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.96% While, its Average True Range was 11.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.77% that was higher than 20.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

