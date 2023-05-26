United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 14-day ATR is 3.48: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 2.09% at $171.23. During the day, the stock rose to $172.08 and sunk to $168.17 before settling in for the price of $167.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPS posted a 52-week range of $154.87-$209.39.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $862.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $720.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $182.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $181.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 536000 employees. It has generated 186,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,545. The stock had 7.77 Receivables turnover and 1.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.07, operating margin was +12.96 and Pretax Margin of +14.82.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off sold 14,617 shares at the rate of 178.16, making the entire transaction reach 2,604,143 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Chief Legal & Compliance Off sold 20,724 for 182.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,777,235. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.54 while generating a return on equity of 67.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.84, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.59.

In the same vein, UPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.37, a figure that is expected to reach 2.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.34.

Raw Stochastic average of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.84% that was lower than 27.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.