Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Moves -4.85% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Trending

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.85% to $3.92. During the day, the stock rose to $4.02 and sunk to $3.885 before settling in for the price of $4.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $3.51-$8.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $421.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 185 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.54, operating margin was +50.84 and Pretax Margin of +34.82.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 33.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director bought 6,693 shares at the rate of 3.73, making the entire transaction reach 25,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 108,107. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director bought 5,300 for 3.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,712. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,112 in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.50 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.22, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.57.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

[VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.44% that was lower than 52.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) EPS is poised to hit 0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) flaunted slowness of -2.57% at $7.59, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) PE Ratio stood at $8.96: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
As on May 25, 2023, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) started slowly as it slid -3.51% to $18.15. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) went down -4.80% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.80% at $3.77. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.