Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) EPS growth this year is 424.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) established initial surge of 3.51% at $23.30, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $23.43 and sunk to $22.77 before settling in for the price of $22.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VECO posted a 52-week range of $16.11-$23.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 424.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.97.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Veeco Instruments Inc. industry. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 110.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE sold 2,200 shares at the rate of 21.25, making the entire transaction reach 46,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,504.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.2) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 424.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in the upcoming year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.48, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.70.

In the same vein, VECO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Veeco Instruments Inc., VECO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.25% that was higher than 32.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.