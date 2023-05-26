Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) volume hits 0.89 million: A New Opening for Investors

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.34% at $3.76. During the day, the stock rose to $3.9492 and sunk to $3.74 before settling in for the price of $3.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VMEO posted a 52-week range of $3.07-$9.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $633.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.16.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1236 employees. It has generated 350,346 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -64,394. The stock had 14.22 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.39, operating margin was -18.44 and Pretax Margin of -17.94.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Vimeo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 3.77, making the entire transaction reach 75,414 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 847,802.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -18.38 while generating a return on equity of -21.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48.

In the same vein, VMEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.02% that was lower than 48.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.