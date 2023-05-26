Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) EPS is poised to hit 1.51 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 25, 2023, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.91% to $36.42. During the day, the stock rose to $36.54 and sunk to $35.45 before settling in for the price of $36.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBS posted a 52-week range of $31.03-$56.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.31.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Webster Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 47.35, making the entire transaction reach 947,039 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,910. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 for 46.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 371,447. This particular insider is now the holder of 152,910 in total.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.59) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.33, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38.

In the same vein, WBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.97, a figure that is expected to reach 1.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Webster Financial Corporation, WBS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.97 million was lower the volume of 1.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.61% that was lower than 51.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

