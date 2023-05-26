Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) is 0.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2023, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.04% to $22.55. During the day, the stock rose to $22.74 and sunk to $22.38 before settling in for the price of $23.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDS posted a 52-week range of $19.11-$26.93.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.90 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.37.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4427 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 5,534,714 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,142,023. The stock had 16.47 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.74, operating margin was +55.52 and Pretax Margin of +54.64.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +38.70 while generating a return on equity of 26.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53.

In the same vein, WDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.26.

Technical Analysis of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Woodside Energy Group Ltd, WDS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.41 million was inferior to the volume of 0.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.84% that was lower than 32.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.