Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) volume hits 1.89 million: A New Opening for Investors

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 2.42% at $4.23. During the day, the stock rose to $4.80 and sunk to $4.0011 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTX posted a 52-week range of $1.16-$11.50.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.98.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 167 employees. It has generated 1,526,863 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -641,417. The stock had 180.77 Receivables turnover and 1.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.16, operating margin was -13.41 and Pretax Margin of -41.60.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Aemetis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 61.50% institutional ownership.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -42.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, AMTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 203.20% that was higher than 117.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.