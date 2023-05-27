Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) latest performance of 0.36% is not what was on cards

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.36% to $64.97. During the day, the stock rose to $65.78 and sunk to $64.44 before settling in for the price of $64.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYD posted a 52-week range of $46.10-$71.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.60.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15771 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 225,438 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 40,541. The stock had 35.36 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.71, operating margin was +28.55 and Pretax Margin of +23.31.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 69.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Co-Executive Chair sold 39,525 shares at the rate of 64.52, making the entire transaction reach 2,550,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,102,224. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 28,376 for 65.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,867,992. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,938 in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.49) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +17.98 while generating a return on equity of 40.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.30% and is forecasted to reach 6.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.23, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.08.

In the same vein, BYD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

[Boyd Gaming Corporation, BYD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.90% that was lower than 27.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.