No matter how cynical the overall market is Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.45%

As on May 25, 2023, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.16% to $12.24. During the day, the stock rose to $12.29 and sunk to $11.92 before settling in for the price of $12.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABR posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$16.77.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 630 employees. It has generated 1,825,506 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 517,116. The stock had 14.22 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.06, operating margin was +82.44 and Pretax Margin of +32.29.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 44.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s COB, CEO and President bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 11.98, making the entire transaction reach 179,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,183,277. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s COB, CEO and President bought 10,000 for 12.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 124,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,168,277 in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +28.33 while generating a return on equity of 12.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.30, and its Beta score is 1.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71.

In the same vein, ABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Arbor Realty Trust Inc., ABR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.15 million was lower the volume of 3.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.58% that was lower than 39.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.